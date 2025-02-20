Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67.07 ($0.84), with a volume of 7770567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.80).
Pantheon Resources Trading Up 7.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £977.17 million, a P/E ratio of -63.83 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.79.
About Pantheon Resources
Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.
