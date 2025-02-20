Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 67.07 ($0.84), with a volume of 7770567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.80).

Pantheon Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £977.17 million, a P/E ratio of -63.83 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.

