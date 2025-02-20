Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,706 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 520,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 373,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,434,000. Finally, Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 206,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

