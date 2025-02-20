Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,255 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 83,671.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,183,000 after purchasing an additional 538,010 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 544.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 545,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,580,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

RSG opened at $229.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.11. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.62 and a 52 week high of $232.52. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

