Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

