Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 179 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $586.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $510.45 and a 1 year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

