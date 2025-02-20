Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 373,203 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.64% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $37,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,776,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,353,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 203,955 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,575,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 662,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 127,540 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $63.34 on Thursday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.95.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

