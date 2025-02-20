Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,033 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

