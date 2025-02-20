Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,560 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.3% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.