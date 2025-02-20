Parthenon LLC Purchases 6,508 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDX opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.