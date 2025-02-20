Parthenon LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after acquiring an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,113,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,400,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,041,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

