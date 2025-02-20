Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.39. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 197,424 shares traded.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

