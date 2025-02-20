Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAYGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Paymentus news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $505,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,136 shares of company stock worth $1,883,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Paymentus by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paymentus by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paymentus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAY stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. Paymentus has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $38.94.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

