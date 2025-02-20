PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 132.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

