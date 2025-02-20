Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Peabody Energy by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,135 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets raised Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

BTU opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

