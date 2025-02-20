Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.87.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $834.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

