Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 8% After Insider Selling

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.01. 7,309,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 14,859,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Specifically, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $1,643,278.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,539.44. The trade was a 38.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,802.25. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.75 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 205,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

