PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DME Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,748,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 127,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,882,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after buying an additional 848,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,572,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,711,000 after buying an additional 542,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

