Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,997,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 755,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,904. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $192,385.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,449.10. This represents a 28.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,092 shares of company stock worth $745,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

