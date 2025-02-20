Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

LSEA stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $299.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Ming Tian sold 2,521,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $25,847,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,543,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,962.75. This represents a 27.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Huaijun Chen sold 3,565,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $36,543,474.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,525.75. This trade represents a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

