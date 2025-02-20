Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Perion Network had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

