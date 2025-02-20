Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Up 17.5% – What’s Next?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) was up 17.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). Approximately 838,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 225,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Petrel Resources Trading Up 17.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

