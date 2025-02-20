PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 47 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

