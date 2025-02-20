PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.82. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 51,320 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

