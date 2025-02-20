Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Increases Dividend to $19.00 Per Share

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 19.00 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Pinelawn Cemetery’s previous dividend of $18.50.
Pinelawn Cemetery Stock Performance
Pinelawn Cemetery stock remained flat at $605.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $563.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.43. Pinelawn Cemetery has a 52 week low of $550.00 and a 52 week high of $610.00.
