Pinetree Capital Ltd. Buys 74,981 Shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 74,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,225.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 693,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,160,815.41. The trade was a 12.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 6,795 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $191,347.20.

TBRG opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. TruBridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $425.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBRG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TruBridge from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price target on TruBridge from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge in the third quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TruBridge by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TruBridge by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TruBridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in TruBridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

