Piper Sandler Cuts Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $52.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

TRUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -148.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,102.87. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 900 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $49,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,726.40. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $785,194. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Trupanion by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

