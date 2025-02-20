Piper Sandler Upgrades Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to Overweight

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

CWAN stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,707.61, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.72. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,492.56. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $554,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,404.60. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

