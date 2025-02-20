Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 4,510 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,698,244.10. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 5.1 %

Hurco Companies stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Hurco Companies accounts for 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hurco Companies

About Hurco Companies

(Get Free Report)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.