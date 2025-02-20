Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Pool updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.000-11.500 EPS.
Pool Stock Up 2.6 %
POOL stock traded up $9.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.00.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
