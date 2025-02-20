Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Acquired by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Powell Industries worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 21.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 110.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Powell Industries by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $194.35 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.04.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

