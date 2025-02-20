PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Up 28.6% – What’s Next?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 92,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

PPX Mining Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.68.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

