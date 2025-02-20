PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of PRA Group worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 86.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 297,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 137,799 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in PRA Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,817,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,646,000 after acquiring an additional 51,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PRA Group by 117.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $932.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. PRA Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

