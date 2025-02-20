PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02, Zacks reports. PRA Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $23.66 on Thursday. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $932.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

