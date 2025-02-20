Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Presto Automation shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 14,615 shares changing hands.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10,089.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

