Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $67.92 Million Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521,668 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.88% of NETSTREIT worth $67,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 1,535,761 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,633,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 765.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 635,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth $6,714,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 361,577 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTST. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.21 and a beta of 1.00.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

