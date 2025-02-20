Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,423 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $450.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.64, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.58 and its 200 day moving average is $327.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.73.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

