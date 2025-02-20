Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 184,622 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $14,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57,296.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,484,000 after purchasing an additional 668,100 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 316,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 61,485 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.65. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $42.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

