Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 7,405 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,282,000. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.52 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.