Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,774 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $104.39 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.