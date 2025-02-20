Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after acquiring an additional 433,178 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,768,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,730,549 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.