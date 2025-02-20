Private Advisor Group LLC Has $16.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

