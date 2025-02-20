Private Advisor Group LLC Has $20.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,745 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.83% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $20,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RODM opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

