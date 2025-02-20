Private Advisor Group LLC Has $62.40 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $62,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $866.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $822.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $797.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $845.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

