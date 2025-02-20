Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 16,632 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $246.49 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

