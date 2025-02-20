Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 384.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 8.47% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $19,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 795.9% in the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 73,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 65,559 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,045,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

