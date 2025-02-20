Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $113.24 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.13 and a 200 day moving average of $109.83.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.