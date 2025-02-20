Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 21,263 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

