Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GDOC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 4.31% of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDOC stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Health Care Equity ETF (GDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to equities of companies that are driving innovation in healthcare globally. GDOC was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

