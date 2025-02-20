PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. PROG also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-3.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.50. 99,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. PROG has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. PROG’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

