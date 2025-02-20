Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 19th

Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CF Industries, Star Bulk Carriers, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution, or marketing of fertilizers used in agriculture. These companies may manufacture various types of fertilizers used to enhance soil fertility and crop production, such as nitrogen-based, phosphorus-based, and potassium-based fertilizers. Investors interested in agriculture and food production sectors often track fertilizer stocks to assess the health and growth potential of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.62. The stock had a trading volume of 866,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.43. 842,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,923. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.52. The company has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. 4,279,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,849,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. CSX has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,623,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,473,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,124. CF Industries has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 5,346,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.69. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE CP traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. 974,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,297. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

